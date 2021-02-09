 
Latest News

Rape accused granted bail

LEBOGANG MOSIKARE Tuesday, February 09, 2021
FRANCISTOWN: A Tonota man, Keboletse Moenyane, who allegedly raped his victim beginning of the year at the same village, was granted bail today when he appeared for a status update before Magistrate Game Mooketsi.

Before Moenyane's got bail, inspector Kenneth Edward told the court that investigations into the matter were not yet complete, as the police forensic laboratory is still analysing exhibits. 

He had said that should the court accede to Moenyane's application for bail he should be granted bail on condition that he pays cash bail of P500 and shall bring two Batswana sureties who each shall bind themselves with the same amount.

The prosecution also proposed

that Moenyane not interfere with police investigations and witnesses (meaning that he shall not come anywhere near the complainant), attend all court sessions whenever required to do so and report to Tutume Police Station the last Friday of every month.

At the end of Moenyane's brief appearance in court, Mooketsi granted the accused bail on the prosecution's proposed conditions.

The accused shall appear in court on March 15 for a status update.

News

