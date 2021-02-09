FRANCISTOWN: A former HIV/AIDS counsellor, who allegedly raped a patient during working hours at Masego Clinic in Tonota has engaged attorney Mishingo Jeremia to represent him.

The state alleges that Emmanuel Malomo, 26, raped the complainant last year on May 14.

During the accused's appearance before Chief Magistrate Mareledi Dipate today, Jeremia told the court that the complainant was willing to forgive Malomo and withdraw the matter.

When Malomo initially appeared in court last year with no legal representation, he admitted that he had consensual intercourse with the complainant.

He had said so even though his plea was reserved because by then investigations were at an initial stage.

Said Malomo then: "I failed to control myself. There was no resistance from the complainant. I even asked her to forgive me as she was shocked. She then went home and returned later with her sister. She was not putting on the same clothes that she was wearing

before."

The presiding officer, Chief Magistrate Faith Dlamini-Ngandu then warned Malomo against implicating himself in committing the offence before the trial started as the allegation were grave.

Said Dlamini-Ngandu: "Your plea is reserved. You should just stick to reasons advanced by the prosecution that you should be remanded in custody. The prosecution has told the court that investigations in this matter are still at their initial stages."

Malomo, now granted bail, works for Humana People to People – a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) active in 45 countries worldwide.

The non-profit association, continentally headquartered in Zimbabwe, is committed to tackling the world's major humanitarian, social and environmental challenges.

Malomo was employed as a linkage officer seconded to Tonota. His job was to monitor HIV/AIDS patients, follow defaulters and re-enrol them.