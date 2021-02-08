Majaga PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

FRANCISTOWN: While there was a complete media blackout in the recent case in which the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nata-Gweta Polson Majaga allegedly defiled a minor, his day of reckoning has finally been set.

According to Majaga’s attorney Mishingo Jeremia, Magistrate Keabetswe Majuta of Nata has set March 22 as the day in which judgement of the outspoken Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) politician will be pronounced.

The state alleges that Majaga defiled the underage girl, who for legal and ethical reasons cannot be named, between September 2019 and May 2020 at Malelejwe cattlepost, a settlement in Majaga’s constituency.

While a forensic affidavit concluded that there were no biological ties (DNA) between Majaga and the defiled girl's child, the results did not get Majaga completely off the hook since the Directorate of Public Prosecutions

(DPP), represented by prosecutor Kefilwe Jeremiah, assembled 13 witnesses to testify against him.

The state initially assembled 23 witnesses to testify against Majaga, but the witnesses were cut after the legislator and his attorney admitted some of them.

Majaga’s case has attracted considerable interest from the public and human rights organisations, some of who demanded he be temporarily suspended from parliamentary duties until he cleared his name regarding the defilement allegation.

But Majaga stuck to his guns saying that only a competent court can pronounce if he is guilty or not of the allegation levelled against with.