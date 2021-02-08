Man Arrested For Cousin's Murder

FRANCISTOWN: A 21-year-old man was arrested in Rakops over the weekend on allegations that he murdered his 22-year-old cousin and dumped the body in a dilapidated house.

The body of the 22-year-old man was found in an abandoned house near a home where the deceased and the alleged killer reside. Both the deceased and the alleged killer hail from Rakops.

Superintendent Thito Freeman of Rakops Police Station told The Monitor that the 22-year-old might have been killed on Tuesday.

“On Thursday evening we were alerted by one of the residents in the village who said that he smelled a bad odour coming from the abandoned building. We immediately rushed to the scene of the incident and found the 22-year-old’s near-decomposed body wrapped with a blanket,” Freeman said.

Freeman added that the 22-year-old was never reported missing. “We are still yet to establish the motive for the killing. We also don’t know

what kind of weapon could have been used to kill the 22-year-old or have any circumstances surrounding his death. We are waiting for the postmortem report,” said the station commander.

The 21-year-old, according to Freeman, is expected to appear in court sometime this week. He is currently in police custody.

Freeman also denied widespread reports that the 22-year-old was found with some body parts missing. “I have only seen such reports on social media but that is not true,” he said.

He also quashed reports that a traditional healer was also arrested together with the 21-year-old in connection to the murder. “I have also seen such reports on social media. We have only arrested a 21-year-old boy in connection with the murder.”