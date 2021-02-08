GCC Mayor Denies Bad Blood Between Him And Deputy

The mayor for Gaborone City Council (GCC) Father Maphongo has disputed strained relations between him and his deputy Lotty Manyapetsa, despite the recent audio that circulated on social media platforms depicting a standoff between the two.

The two neither confirmed nor denied the authenticity of the audio. Rather the mayor expressed trust in his deputy and dismissed the contents of the audio.

“Maybe some people want to tarnish my deputy’s name. We have a good working relationship and we consult each other mostly. We also share the same interests such as developing the city and improving the lives of Batswana. This must be faked, no one can converse alone. I have not listened to the audio, but heard about it,” Maphongo told The Monitor on Saturday.

He said his council is busy trying to assist some people who have been affected by heavy rains, but other people want to derail them with petty issues.

Maphongo added that his interest is to find ways in which they bring developments to the city with the help of the private sector and other stakeholders.

However, Manyapetsa refused to comment on the matter saying: “Le ka kwala se le batlang go se kwala."

In the audio,

Banners

the alleged Manyapetsa says that there are certain meetings that the mayor does not want to involve him in, especially meetings where he has invited educated people.

“Ko o teng o tsaya gore nka mo tlhabisa ditlhong mo di meeting tse dingwe." The audio goes on to say that some people are trouble makers and some are not. "I have realised that in the afternoon meeting. He is the one who is a trouble maker and he does not make sense to me,” the voice in the audio says.

While on the matter, The Monitor has learnt that there is a misunderstanding between the mayor and some councillors as some believe that he does not know how to relate with other people and he has those that he favours or prefers to work with.

This, according to a source, has brought divisions amongst councillors and if the party does not intervene, some may table a motion of no confidence against him.