The Botswana Doctors Union (BDU) has advised Batswana to apply extreme care during the rainy season as opportunistic diseases associated with heavy rainfall may increase the burden on the health system.

BDU gives the warning in a time where the health fraternity is already in battle with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic currently attacking the world.

BDU president Shingirai Muzondiwa told The Monitor on Friday that the northern part of the country is likely to experience parasitic and vector-borne diseases from bilharzia to malaria, while those in the southern part of the country are more concerned with respiratory diseases such as the common cold.

He said the public is advised to continue taking care and protect themselves from contracting COVID-19 and other infections.

"Generally, the use of masks will prevent people from spreading any respiratory diseases. Up north people need to make use of the spraying of still water ponds, using mosquito nets, mosquito repellents closing windows at night, using fans and other pesticides such as 'Doom' could help,” Muzondiwa said.

He added that early detection of symptoms of chills, fever, vomiting, body weakness, and abdominal pains could help and people who experience these symptoms should immediately go to the nearest clinic or hospital.

On the other hand, Botswana Nurses Union (BONU) deputy secretary-general Kenosi Mogorosi has advised

the public to be vigilant as waterborne diseases have similar symptoms as COVID-19.

Mogorosi has also requested frontline workers to start educating the public of waterborne diseases and how to take care of themselves during the rainy times.

“Frontline workers are going to be overstretched because of the rains that the country has experienced and our plea as a union to them is to work diligently and try their best to save lives. The reason why I am saying this is because waterborne diseases have similar symptoms as COVID-19 and we do not have to confuse the two. In Botswana, because our children like to play in stagnant waters, especially after the rains or during rainfall we do have bilharzia, which has symptoms such as dry cough, fever, fatigue, muscle aches, malaise, abdominal pain and enlargement of both the liver and the spleen. This is the time when we as professionals are bound to be patient with our clients and to hear them out well,” Mogorosi said on Saturday.

He asked the public to take the advice of health officials seriously.