FRANCISTOWN: With his plea reserved, a 35-year-old man of Block 2 location has spilt the beans telling of his alleged secret liaison with a married woman, 55, when he appeared in court on Thursday for arraignment.

The state alleges that Gaolatlhe Tlotlole of Matsiloje village in the North East District threatened to kill Elizabeth Lekoba of Gobajango village on February 1, 2021.

Tlotlole allegedly uttered the words, “Ha ene esa ka bana tsatsi jeno, e kabo ele la gago la bofelo ha ke tswa kebo ke hetsa ka wena.”

This translates to, “Were it not for the children, you would be breathing your last this very day, as I would have finished you off,” or words to that effect in English.

Tlotlole allegedly uttered the above words after he unexpectedly visited his former lover at the vicinity of a clinic in Gerald Estates where the complainant sells wares, such as sweets.

According to the police, Tlotlole also uttered the words, “I am going to kill this woman and I want to see her dead,” or words to that effect at Gerald Estates Police Station after he arrested him following allegations that he wanted to kill Lekoba.

When giving reasons why Tlotlole should be remanded in custody, detective constable Jane Ketlogetswe said that Tlotlole arrived at the tuckshop of his 'ex-lover' and sat down, but he did not say any word to the complainant.

Ketlogetswe went on: “When the investigating team and myself interviewed the accused, he was angry, but he did not dispute allegations that he wanted to kill the complainant. The accused was very angry and he was pointing fingers at the complainant. I asked the accused if he understood what he was saying and he told me that all that he said came from the bottom of his heart. I am of the fear that if the accused is granted bail, he may execute his mission. We have also not recorded statements from potential witnesses. The accused and the complainant used to reside together. We want to make arrangements for the complainant to be taken to a safe shelter and therefore we are of the view

Banners

that the accused is not a good candidate for bail.”

Given the opportunity to respond to what Ketlogetswe said, Tlotlole indiscreetly said that he was not disputing the charge that he was facing.

“I agree to the charge, but I want the Investigation Officer (IO) to explain what she meant when she said that I used to stay with the complainant?” Tlotlole asked Ketlogetswe.

In response to Tlotlole’s question, Ketlogetswe told him that she was saying so because Tlotlole knows where the complainant lives as he used to visit and stay with her.

Tlotlole then stated that he had told Ketlogetswe he and Lekoba were in a secret affair and that they were not staying together to which Ketlogetswe answered: “My main concern is that you know where she lives because before you went to her tuckshop to look for her, you first went to her place of residence.”

Ketlogetswe also told the court when quizzed further by the accused that the prosecution will need 14 days to complete its investigations.

She reiterated: “We still want to liaise with social welfare officers to make arrangements for the complainant to be taken to a shelter for her safety.”

When Magistrate Game Mooketsi asked Tlotlole to respond to the application made by the state for his incarceration, Tlotlole said: “I make an application for bail on condition that I shall report myself to the police station because I am diabetic and my condition may deteriorate if I am sent to jail.”

At the end of Tlotlole’s arraignment, Mooketsi ruled that she was of the view that it was in the best interest of the complainant for the accused to be remanded in custody.

“The accused’s application for bail is refused and he shall be remanded in custody for another 14 days as per the request of the prosecution. The accused shall come to court again on February 21 for a status update,” Mooketsi said.