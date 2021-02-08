Break-In At Newly-Open Mmopane Primary School

The newly operational Mmopane Primary School in Mmopane (Block 1), built from Chinese aid, has been broken into less than a month after admissions.

Mogoditshane police attended a burglary report at the school on Monday morning as staff arrived for work. The incident is suspected to have taken place on Sunday night.

Burglars broke into the offices of the administration block, which included the deputy head’s office and made away with four computer hard drives and an infrared thermometer.

It is said that the school head was informed of the incident upon arrival at the school.

Mogoditshane police deputy station commander, assistant superintendent Zachariah Tshenyego told The Monitor: “Investigations on the matter are still ongoing. However, we believe the burglars were looking for money as they searched the office desks and broke some as they turned the place upside down in search of valuables.”

Tshenyego said no suspects have been arrested in connection to the incident. He said it was disturbing that no witnesses have come forward, including the night security watch that didn’t see anything before knocking off at the end of their shift.

The state-of-the-art

school was built as a result of good diplomatic ties between Botswana and China, which have been going on for a long time.

The fully-fledged primary school with 22 classrooms and 24 teachers’ houses was built at a tune of P120 million. The school also has a kitchen, dining hall, computer library and administration block.

The construction of the school started in 2018 and enrolled its first learners beginning of the first term of the school calendar on January 12, 2021.

Meanwhile, Tshenyego said they have arrested a man who stole an unregistered Mercedez Benz at Steady Fast garage in Mogoditshane on Monday after taking it for a test drive.

The suspect was arrested while attempting to steal another car using the same trick a few days later at a different garage still in Mogoditshane. The car was recovered in Kopong.

“This is a disturbing trend. We appeal to garage owners to be vigilant of people they deal with,” Tshenyego said.