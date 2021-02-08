New School To Address Admission Crisis PIC: BWGOVERNMENT

Parents' frustration over their children’s placement at the newly opened state-of-the-art Mmopane Primary School could end soon after the school management agreed with village political leadership to resolve the matter.

This comes after many parents who are residents of Mmopane Block 1 were left fuming at their children’s failure to secure spaces at the school when it opened for admissions on January 12, 2021.

The residents’ main contention was that the school had accepted children who are not residents of the area despite an initial agreement that their children would be given first preference for admission at the school.

Mmopane Primary School was set up to relieve the oversubscribed Tau Manthe Primary School. As it is usually the case with many new schools, it was agreed that residents would be given preference and guaranteed places, with parents whose children were in standard two to five, expected to sign up for their children’s transfer to the new school.

According to some parents who shared their anger with The Monitor on condition of anonymity over fears of victimisation, they were surprised that their children were not accepted despite applying and signing up for their children’s transfer from Tau Manthe Primary School on time.

They said that it was even disturbing that the new school head was not 'welcoming' to discuss the issue.

“We were told that our children are guaranteed spaces as residents of Mmopane Block 1. What we don’t understand now is being told that there are no spaces. But we hear that people from other areas have been admitted. Imagine our children still have to travel distances to Tau Manthe

Banners

and across the road to Serameng Primary School during the heavy rains and pandemic. It is not right,” said one of the parents.

While the school had declined to talk to The Monitor about the issue, the area councillor Moemedi Mokgachane said the issue would be resolved soon after what seemed like a nervous wait on the part of parents and their children.

Mokgachane, who is the councillor for Gaphatshwa ward confirmed that there were issues regarding the transfer of pupils to the new school, but after consultation with the school management, all affected students will be accepted.

“It seems like there were issues with the lists of students whose parents had signed for their transfer from Tau Manthe. Some of the lists did not reach the office of the new school head. Unfortunately, admissions were opened for all, as the school believed all those who had sought vacancy were admitted only for some parents to come back and say their children have not been accepted. It was just a misunderstanding that caused all this, but after consulting the school head, she promised me that the students will be assisted,” Mokgachane said.

Mokgachane said they do not want the school to reach full capacity in anticipation of next year’s admissions.

He further called for understanding from parents, saying that he is aware that the situation could be disruptive for the children if it is not resolved amicably.