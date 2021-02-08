Eunice Ntobedzi

African Sun Energy (ASE), a Botswana energy company, has won a P30 million contract to provide solar photovoltaic systems to Blantyre Research Facility in Malawi.

In addition to installing the new solar power system to the Malawi research lab, ASE will roll out solar power installation training and education in Malawi targeting Women. The project will act as an exemplar for further clean energy solutions for the College of Medicine (COM) and the wider Malawian community.

The funding was extended by Scottish Funding Council and Global Challenges Research Fund. ASE director, Eunice Ntobedzi said the funding came at a crucial time as the project at the COM will be a demonstration of a new energy service, which addresses the needs of health facilities.

"We are planning the project to be implemented by end of February 2021 and have started to ensure that we do everything necessary to ensure the success of the project," she said. Local technicians

have been identified to head the project in Malawi and they will be in charge of the installation as well as train Malawians.

The project will be carried out in collaboration with University of Glasgow’s Dean of Global Engagement (Africa & Middle East), Professor Paul Garside.

The Blantyre Research facility, which is housed within the University of Malawi’s COM, is funded by the Scottish Government International Development. The state-of-the-art laboratory boasts cutting edge microscopy, diagnostic, and cryo-freezing storage facilities.

ASE is an innovative clean energy company developing new technologies and clean services to support implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The company currently supports design, build, finance and operate both on grid, off grid and grid-tied solutions that require clean energy.

Currently, the company has projects in Lobatse, Gaborone, Jamataka, Zimbabwe with plans to penetrate other African markets.