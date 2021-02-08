Serame Letsoaka PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has started the search for the candidate to fill in the position of the technical director, which became vacant after the departure of Serame Letsoaka in 2019.

The South African mentor had been with the association for just a year before he left, citing workload that he did for both CAF and world governing body, FIFA.

At the time when he announced his decision to leave, Letsoaka said it would be unfair to continue to get a salary from the BFA while he spent most of his time outside the country doing projects for CAF and FIFA.

“The volume of work that I will be doing with FIFA and CAF has dramatically increased. As a result, I will be in a way leaving BFA. The CEO will tell you that in the last three weeks I was in Rwanda for a week, I was in Zambia for a week, Zurich for a week and I was supposed to be in Egypt this week. If I am rarely

Banners

here working and getting a salary, it is really not fair for me to be here while I do all this work for FIFA and CAF while getting a salary here,” he said at the time. He told journalists at the time that he had left a schedule with the BFA and recommended that a Motswana as best placed to replace him and monitor the projects he left.

Letsoaka had reportedly recommended the appointment of Kaelo ‘Wire’ Kaelo to replace him. However, the move reportedly faced a strong objection from the association’s technical committee, which recommended that the post be advertised.

This past week, the BFA finally placed an advertisement for the post requiring potential candidates to have the highest recognised coaching qualification (CAF/International) as well as minimum of Degree in Education or Sports management and coaching.