  The Monitor
  Sport
  BFA Picks Next Month For Football Return

BOITUMELO KHUTSAFALO Monday, February 08, 2021
The Botswana Football Association (BFA) is working on a strategy which should pave way for return of football next month PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
The Botswana Football Association (BFA) on Friday informed its structures that the 2020/2021 football season will commence next month subject to the conclusion of the strategy for safe return to play.

There have been uncertainties over the actual return of the football season following a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections across the country.

Furthermore, there was also confusion surrounding the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare’s speech at the funeral of former Zebras coach, David Bright. In his speech, Rakgare had said they had taken a decision to stop all contact sport activities because of the significant surge in the number of infections.

However, the confusion was later cleared when the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) announced that contact sport can continue as long as COVID-19 guidelines are followed. Several Premiership clubs, amongst them Orapa United and Notwane, had already stopped their training sessions.

There were also rumours that the football season may return around August. However, the BFA have since allayed

such  fears, stating that they were in the process of presenting a safe return to play strategy which will address the conditions applicable when hosting matches under the prevailing COVID-19 protocols. “We have been advised to come up with return to play guidelines, which will be used by all stakeholders when we return to play under the current regulations,” acting BFA chief executive officer (CEO), Thabiso Kebotsamang said in a circular to the structures.

The structures were advised that the current transfer window still runs until February 12. The BFA has also said that the FIFA COVID-19 relief fund will be used to assist in the safe return to competitive games.

Players and coaches have already laid bare their financial struggles following the stoppage of all competitive football activities since March last year.

Sport

