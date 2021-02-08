Chadibe FC Clinch P56k Sponsorship

FRANCISTOWN: First Division North (FDN) newcomers, Chadibe FC have clinched a 12 months sponsorship from one the fastest growing companies in the country, Precision Vehicle and Asset Tracking.

The sponsorship deal was sealed on Saturday in Gaborone. Precision Managing Director (MD), Motlhaleemang Moalosi said that the whole sponsorship is worth P56, 000.

“The club will get P3, 000 monthly for the next 12 months (until February 2022). The money will be used to run the affairs of the club. As part of the P56, 000 sponsorship, we have a deal with Ikapro (clothing company) to manufacture 100 replicas worth P20, 000. The 100 replicas will be sold by the club to its supporters and well-wishers. If they sell all the 100 replicas they will get a free kit. In fact, for each 100 replicas sold (for the duration of the sponsorship) the club will receive a kit (full set),” he said. Moalosi explained that they were attracted to the club by its high level of professionalism.

“The club is well run. Their spectacular rise in local football was not a fluke. It was well planned. We believe that we can strongly benefit from the partnership,” he

said. Meanwhile Chadibe chairperson, Emmanuel Thekiso said the sponsorship would help the club to solidify its status in the first division.

He said, “We greatly appreciate the sponsorship from Precision Vehicle and Asset Tracking. This sponsorship came at the right time when we start our journey of FDN league, which involves more travelling and more challenges especially on players’ welfare. We hope that we will live to our expectations and achievements of the previous years and do better.”

The club, which was established in 2015, has enjoyed spectacular rise to recognition. Chadibe campaigned in the Division Two for two seasons before gaining promotion to Division One.

Their second season in the Division One ultimately led them to the play-offs (late last year), which resulted in their promotion to the First Division. The club qualified for the play-offs after being declared Division One champions following a decision by the Botswana Football Association (BFA) to end the league before time in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.