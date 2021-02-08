Thabiso Bante has been cleared to play again after initially being diagnosed with heart problems

FRANCISTOWN: Two former Sua Flamingoes players have said that they have finally been cleared to play after a doctor initially warned them that they risked death should they continue playing.

Defender Relebanye ‘Size’ Selogelo and forward Thabiso Bante were released by Sua Flamingoes early this year after a report by a doctor who conducted an electrocardiogram (ECG) scan on them diagonised some heart problems.

The ECG scan is a test that is often used by local clubs to scan players’ heart rhythm and electrical activity. Sua Flamingoes appointed the doctor to conduct a medical on all its players. Yesterday, Selogelo said he went to a specialist after Flamingoes released him. “ I did test at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital (NRH). I wanted a second opinion from a specialist. Following a thorough assessment the cardiologist gave me the go ahead to continue playing,” Selogelo said.

Selogelo, who is currently training with Tonota FC, also produced a report from a cardiologist at NRH. The test results are dated January 11, 2021. “I was disappointed to miss out on an opportunity to play for Flamingoes in the Premier League, but I have now moved on. My biggest wish is to get another opportunity to play at a higher level. I have been training with Tonota FC to

keep fit. I hope something will come out. I do not have a problem with Flamingoes. The club acted out of caution by releasing me,” he said.

Forward, Bante also said that he has been cleared to play following another comprehensive medical. “After I was released by Sua Flamingoes I went to train with Morupule Wanderers. Before training, I went through medicals at the club and I was ultimately cleared to play. I did not sign with them because they only had a spot for a defender,” Bante said.

He added, “You can check the secretariat at Morupule Wanderers for more clarity in relation to the medicals I did before training with them. I was sad when I missed out an opportunity to sign for Flamingoes but what is important is that I have now been cleared to play. I hope that I will find a team very soon.” Bante was amongst the star performers for Flamingoes last season in the Debswana First Division North. He scored some vital goals that helped Flamingoes to clinch promotion to the elite league.