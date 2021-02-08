Darts game

The Botswana Darts Association (BODA) will this Friday converge at the Woodlane Hotel for the federation's Annual General Meeting (AGM) as they plan to return to competitive action.

Darts remains one of the non contact sporting codes that are still inactive since March 2020 when sport was stopped due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Speaking to Sport Monitor, BODA public relations officer, Thato Maphorisa said the affiliates will meet to map a way forward on how to play under the 'new normal'.

He said the association has identified online challenges as part of ways for the sport to played. "To be honest COVID- 19 has disrupted every plan and thankfully our affiliates understand that except how we are going to start playing darts, because we have identified some new ways for instance online challenges with local and international players. One other thing we are going to discuss at the meeting is the BODA constitution (review). For example, a region is formed by at least eight teams and so far a region like the Northern one covers up to areas like Kasane and Mahalapye, how is the new committee going to address these kind of challenges looking at the fact that Darts does not have sponsors," he said. The meeting will be an elective one and the director of Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Botswana, Buyani Zongwane

is unopposed for the presidency seat. Zongwane is a former national team player and Southern region league chairperson.

Maphorisa and Pinkie Mathale are also vying for the public relations officer and recording secretary roles respectively. Whilst for the vice president the just resigned Southern league chairperson Moitshupi Seomile will battle against veteran player Sam Noga, and Percyval Bagwasi of Jwaneng Darts club. As for the secretary general seat, it is a repeat of the 2017 elections as incumbent Mothusi Moakofi battles Kagiso Kitso.

The treasurer's seat is contested by Ludo Madandume of BTC Club and Kerataone Leririma as for the youth coordinator, a trio of Machena Robert, Larona Benson and Jobe Kebadiretse will be vying for the seat. The tournament director position is contested by Letlhogonolo Mosepele, Brian Marisa and Victor Wolfenden. "For this elections we shall see 22 teams vote. We have 12 teams in the South and 10 in the North.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, we shall see teams from the North attend the AGM virtually and also vote, whilst teams from the South attend the live show at Woodlane Riverwalk. At least two representatives shall be allowed but during the voting only one votes per team," Maphorisa said.