Local athletes were required to bring negative COVID-19 results at the weekend’s championship PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) is the first National Sport Association (NSA) to implement the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) guidelines released last week.

The guidelines officially came into effect during the BAA inter-zonal championship held at the National Stadium on Saturday. Through the arrangement, officials and athletes were requested to present COVID-19 negative tests results before entering the facility. BAA vice president-administration, Oabona Theetso told Sport Monitor that everybody who was at the stadium had tested for COVID-19 as per the new guidelines.

He said there was no pressure because they have always complied with protocols. According to the requirements for the non-contact sport, on each tournament in less than three days, random rapid COVID-19 tests will be conducted on athletes and in the event all return positive results, the tournament shall be suspended until all the athletes and only those with negative results are allowed to continue.

It is also required that on each day of the tournament, a COVID-19 officer who shall either be a health professional or have a minimum of a qualification of a Diploma in the fields of Occupational Health and Safety shall be present to ensure compliance.

“Testing was the responsibility of the club not ours. However, we had reduced numbers compared to those that have registered because I think some athletes or their clubs could not afford to pay for the tests.

BAA did not sponsor tests but sponsored the event,” he said. When asked if it would not be a challenge for financially challenged athletes to

participate in future events simply because they could not pay for testing, Theetso said he would not assume that athletes are broke.

“In a month athletes compete twice so with the right plan, they could cope but yes here and there challenges would be there,” he said.

Results: Loungo Matlhaku was back on the track winning 100m heat one in 11.75 followed by Oarabile Tshosa bringing home 11.75. Matlhaku went on to claim 200m in 23.6 with Tlhomphang Basele finishing in the second spot in 24.53. Basele also won the women’s 400m race heat two clocking 55.21 with Oarabile Babolayi finishing second on time 55.57. Laone Ditshetelo of Jwaneng athletics club dominated the junior men’s 400m heat one clocking 48.73 followed by his team mate Collen Kebinatshipi with a time of 49.94. Karabo Sibanda who was running his second race since his return won the men’s 400m heat 2 posting a time of 48.06.

Trust Rebabedi was in the second spot with 48.89. Leungo Scotch had a good race winning the 400m heat four, clocking 46.17 followed by another senior national team member, Zibane Ngozi with a time of 47.05. Isaac Makwala was a bit slow winning 400m heat four in 46.49 with Ditiro Nzamani coming second in 46.62. Letsile Tebogo continued to prove that he has a bright future in athletics, claiming junior men’s 200m in 20.82.