Wedu Mosalagae

TWO MURDERERS EXECUTED

Banners of Kgaphamadi ward, Ghanzi. They both lost their appeals to the High Court of Appeal on August 5, 2020. Press Statement: The Botswana Prison Service wishes to inform the public that the execution of the death penalty passed on Wedu Mosalagae, 33 years, of Letlhakane village and Kutlo Setima, 29 years, of Ghanzi, was carried out this morning, (Monday, February 8, 2021) at Gaborone Central Prison. Mosalagae was committed to death by Francistown High Court on August 8, 2019, for the murder of Barobi Rampape on November 24, 2012 at Nkoshe Ward at Letlhakane while Setima was committed to death by the High Court of Botswana at Lobatse on May 24, 2019 for the murder of Tsone Kosiof Kgaphamadi ward, Ghanzi. They both lost their appeals to the High Court of Appeal on August 5, 2020.

Assistant Commissioner Wamorena Ramolefhe

For/Commissioner of Prisons