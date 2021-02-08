 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Press Statement: The Botswana Prison Service wishes to inform the publ...
The Leader of Opposition (Loo) Dumelang Saleshando said while Batswana...
The Law Society of Botswana (LSB) says the current method for appointi...
Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines could land in the country by the end o...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Two killers executed

Two killers executed

CORRESPONDENT Monday, February 08, 2021
Wedu Mosalagae
Press Statement: The Botswana Prison Service wishes to inform the public that the execution of the death penalty passed on Wedu Mosalagae, 33 years, of Letlhakane village and Kutlo Setima, 29 years, of Ghanzi, was carried out this morning at Gaborone Central Prison.

 

TWO MURDERERS EXECUTED 
Press Statement: The Botswana Prison Service wishes to inform the public that the execution of the death penalty passed on Wedu Mosalagae, 33 years, of Letlhakane village and Kutlo Setima, 29 years, of Ghanzi, was carried out this morning, (Monday, February 8, 2021) at Gaborone Central Prison. Mosalagae was committed to death by Francistown High Court on August 8, 2019, for the murder of Barobi Rampape on November 24, 2012 at Nkoshe Ward at Letlhakane while Setima was committed to death by the High Court of Botswana at Lobatse on May 24, 2019 for the murder of Tsone Kosi
Banners
of Kgaphamadi ward, Ghanzi.  They both lost their appeals to the High Court of Appeal on August 5, 2020.
Assistant Commissioner Wamorena Ramolefhe
For/Commissioner of Prisons

Mosalagae was committed to death by Francistown High Court on August 8, 2019, for the murder of Barobi Rampape on November 24, 2012 at Nkoshe Ward at Letlhakane while Setima was committed to death by the High Court of Botswana at Lobatse on May 24, 2019 for the murder of Tsone Kosi of Kgaphamadi ward, Ghanzi. 

They both lost their appeals to the High Court of Appeal on August 5, 2020.

Assistant Commissioner Wamorena Ramolefhe

For/Commissioner of Prisons

 

Subscribe to



News

Banners !-- START: Life Media Banner - Vertical -->

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Budget 2021

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners