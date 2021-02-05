The new political shift in Palapye

In this last installment of a three-part coverage of the political developments in Palapye, Mmegi Staff Writer RYDER GABATHUSE looks at the political future of Palapye within the context all its dynamics and the ever shifting political landscape

FRANCISTOWN: The deposed ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has been watching with keen interest political developments in one of its former strongholds, Palapye constituency which is part of the vast Central District.

Since independence in 1966, the BDP has been untouchable in the vast CDC. The status quo prevailed until the last general election following the advent of its splinter party, Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), the brainchild of former president, Ian Khama. The new development has given rise to a political shift that has ushered in the opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) to the crown in the 2019 general election as the BDP strength continues to weaken in Palapye and its neighbouring constituencies. Whilst the BPF has been seemingly wreaking havoc in the CDC, the BDP national leadership and its regional operatives have been quiet as if they have surrendered it all to the new kid on the political bloc and the bigger picture of the opposition bloc.

Besides recruiting heavily from its mother party being the BDP,, the BPF has been taking members from fellow opposition parties despite a working relationship it has with the UDC). This week, the BDP clarified its position that it was nowhere nearer to surrendering the CDC, a region that has apparently been warming up to Khama who is also the Bangwato Chief. Kagelelo Banks Kentse, the chairperson for the BDP communications subcommittee cleared the air this week. He says his party has suspended all activities that will see them holding memorial services, political rallies and others as they have to lead by example in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. “We want to be seen to be effectively fighting the pandemic that is a threat to humanity. Look, we will only meet when the pandemic has subsided. With us we always put the lives of the people first,” declares Kentse confidently. He adds that his party has been putting the lives of the people first and hence its decision to stop physical gatherings.

The BDP has been worried by the BPF’s tendency to hold rallies across the country welcoming new members during these trying times. Kentse has made a vow that his party was destined to reclaim its glory in the CDC and its respect for human lives should never be misconstrued to mean the party has lost it.

The UDC has been reaping its fair share, at the same time. Observers are adamant that the political party that will do things right in Palapye will win the day, and not necessarily the BPF as there has been a paradigm shift in the voters’ thinking in the area. The BPF could have started the political journey in Palapye ahead of the 2024 general election, but the party in charge in Palapye is the UDC. Political commentators hold a strong view that the political future of Palapye will be determined by many factors, inter alia, the performance of the current legislator in Parliament, Onneetse Ramogapi. Social and political demographics will determine the voting patterns. Palapye has always had opposition influence even during other administrations including Khama. Botswana Congress Party (BCP) and the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) have elected councillors in the Palapye constituency as well as massive support in the area. It will be difficult to dislodge it from the constituency.

The UDC won the constituency in spite of the late involvement of the BPF which some predicted would tilt the scale in favor of the BDP. University of Botswana political and administrative studies lecturer, Adam Mfundisi concurs that the BPF has a major influence in the CDC and beyond partially due to the Khama factor. He however, explains that this is not definitive. He holds a strong view that, “reliance on Khama might lead to erosion of support for the BPF.

It must articulate a clear vision, mission, strategy, goals and objectives for transforming the country.” Political consciousness is growing in leaps and bounds in Botswana, but Mfundisi warns, “Personality cult may work to a certain extent but becomes defective in ever-changing socio-economic and political environments. It is debatable whether UDC managed to win constituencies in the CDC heartland due to support of Khama.” His take is that the UDC has penetrated the northern part of the country including the CDC. The party, he says, has men and women of integrity and honour who have been in the opposition fold for many years. He particularly makes mention of the fact that the UDC manifesto was the most appealing of all party manifestos because it dealt with bread-and-butter issues.

“It was the most progressive manifesto. Even if the BDP had not split, the UDC was bound to perform sterlingly. The BPF’s survival depends on its cooperating with other opposition forces, particularly the UDC which has a foothold in the northern part of the country and beyond. The honeymoon, which the BPF enjoyed in the 2019 general election may not be sustained if it goes solo in the 2024 elections,” analyses Mfundisi, adding that socio-economic and political factors are changing, and voters are determined to ensure regime change. “Any party that may be interpreted as going against it will be swept into the sea.

The dismal performance of the BCP outside the UDC in 2014 is testimony to what may befall the BPF if it does not take a strategic move to join opposition forces,” he adds. If the BPF goes solo in the 2024 general election, Mfundisi is insistent that it will mean the death of the party. It might win the Serowe constituencies, he concedes, but perform badly elsewhere and its influence will diminish. BPF president, Biggie Butale explained in a recent interview that his party was in talks with the UDC leadership for a possible cooperation.

He however, explained that the talks will not stop interested BPF diehards to register their interests to contest certain areas, including Palapye ahead of the 2024 general election.

Opinon makers believe that for the BPF to continue to be relevant, it must cooperate with other opposition parties in order to dislodge the BDP from power. Otherwise, they forewarned, anything to the contrary, will be disastrous for the party as even the Khama factor will fizzle out because voters’ goodwill should not be taken for granted. “It is prudent for the BPF to carry out a massive mobilisation task

because it is still at its infancy and needs popularisation countrywide. It should be perceived and seen as a national party as opposed to a regional one.

It’s a strategic move to sell the party to the people using all its resources to do so including their secret weapon, Khama.

Nonetheless, the BPF reliance on Khama has its own pros and cons. It should start to show that it is a national party not a domain of the Khama dynasty thereby marginalising other people from its fold. “I have said it all, that the BPF cannot rely on its performance in the last elections. It must develop socio-economic and political programmes that will resonate with people. Reliance on tribal politics and regionalism may not be sustainable,” says the UB lecturer, adding that the BPF must move away from the shadows of Khama to be a national formation devoid of personality cult. Khama is overshadowing the political leadership of the party, thereby relegating them to lapdogs. It is true that since the defection to the BPF of the former BDP MP in Palapye Moiseraele Goya, there has been a pronouncement of him standing for the BPF in Palapye, hence Mfundisi notes, the fact that the BPF is now in a working relationship with other opposition parties, particularly the UDC, it is premature to assert that the BPF will put a candidate where one opposition party has an MP in a particular area. “This is politically sound because an incumbent MP has leverage over any other fellow vying for the seat. S/he has political clout and association with voters, hence stands a better chance than a new aspirant to take the seat. Therefore, if BPF remains in the opposition bloc, the chances of the BPF running for the constituency within the arrangement is slim. Of course, unless a delimitation is carried out and the constituency demarcated into two, or another one is set in the area, then the BPF might have a chance to field its own then,” observes Mfundisi. He concurs that the performance of the BPF was commendable, but the political demographics have changed somewhat. Palapye is a semi-urban area where political dynamics play a critical role in determining the victor in any contest. BPF cannot solely rely on their performance in the last elections. It must collaborate with other opposition forces for its survival and posterity. Mfundisi is adamant that the BDP has been boxed out of the CDC by the BPF together with the UDC formation. He however warns the BPF that it cannot be complacent because the results of the 2019 general election will not determine its destiny. He reiterated that the honeymoon is over, and the BPF needs to propagate its vision, mission, strategy, goals, and objectives to transform Botswana. Reliance on Khama, according to the political scientist is unsustainable in the long run. “Personality cult which epitomises the BDP and in part the BPF cannot be sustained. Grand coalition or alliances can shade off the negative perceptions about the BPF. Pathologies associated with Khama will haunt the BPF if there is no strategic decision for the party to have an independent platform,” he said in summation.

