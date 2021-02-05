Opening of the legal year PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The introduction of amended rules of the court by the Administration of Justice (AoJ), through its Rules Advisory Committee, is expected to enhance service delivery and turnaround time in dispensation of justice.

Chief Justice, Terrence Rannowane in his legal year address said the High Court Rules have been amended, approved and published beginning this year. “The amendment of the High Court Rules has incorporated written judicial standards for delivery of rulings and judgements as well as provisions empowering the Chief Justice to issue Practice Directives,” he said.

Rannowane explained that the amended rules also provide for a complaint process for delayed judgements, which will improve the effectiveness of the speedy disposal of cases.

Rannowane said it was on this basis that as the judiciary they yearn to grow an independent, responsive, clean, modern and efficient judiciary that was accountable to the public in which the rule of law prevails.

He however admitted that during the lockdown, courts could not run as efficiently as they ought to pointing out that the inability to sit has had undesirable consequences of increasing backlog accumulation of cases. “The COVID-9 pandemic with its associated restrictions has resulted in a spike in outstanding cases. Nonetheless, the pandemic has not deterred us from our resolve of pursuing reforms and developing systems and tools that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the judiciary including chopping the case backlog,” Rannowane said.

The Chief Justice also said they have been challenged and armed by the aforesaid guidance to recommits the judiciary to inspirational goals, which will change the landscape of our justice and legal system based on best practices they have noted, benchmarked and observed from other judiciaries.

On the access to justice, Chief Justice said small claims court has expanded through its monetary jurisdiction and its operation to other parts of the country. The court that has been operating at P10, 000 claims has increased to P30, 000 effective from

Banners

last year September. He said it was a welcome development to expand access of justice and bring services to the people by increasing the monetary jurisdiction and also take the court near to the people.

According to Rannowane, the court has been based only in Gaborone and Francistown, but sine last year it has been rolled out to Palapye, Jwaneng and Maun beginning November. “These courts, which have previously been based only in Gaborone and Francistown, have now been rolled out, effective from November 20, 2020, to other parts of the country,” he said. More on access to justice Chief Justice said Maun High Court division, which was introduced to cut travelling costs for litigants and attorneys has been experiencing few teething problems which were being ironed out. He explained that currently, there has been work done to facilitate the division to operate from a plot in Boseja ward, where prefabricated structures have been erected.

“The court has been operating from designated offices at the Maun magistrate’s court and was up until now manned by visiting judges from the Francistown division of the High Court,” he said. Rannowane also reported that a satellite magistrate’s court with requisite personnel had been established at in Takatokwane and currently housed at the Rural Administration Centre (RAC) to serve the residents of Kweneng West. He pointed out that the court commenced business on the January 15, 2021 while residents of Mogoditshane were also not left out as they are assisted with the aid of a Mobile Court. “This arrangement took effect on the January 11, 2021. We are hopeful of securing leased premises for the Court in Mogoditshane by the second quarter of this year,” he said.