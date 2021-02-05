Virtual Parliament screenshot

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Parliament to put on hold President Mokgweetsi Masisi's 4th Industrial Revolution dream by going virtual.

Some Members of Parliament (MPs) and political analysts have welcomed the move saying it will cut costs and help in the fight to control the potential spread of the virus.

Despite the positive observations, some are against the new move as they say it needs strong internet connectivity. Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) parliamentary chief whip, Liakiat Kablay says with soaring numbers of COVID-19 government has no choice but go virtual.

“With this current situation of high number of COVID-19 cases and deaths that are being recorded every week, we cannot go on like we used to in a normal set up. We have to avoid a situation where we are forced to meet regularly and rather find ways in which Parliament can go on without having to go to the chamber. I am very comfortable with this new arrangement and it will help us to cut costs. Of course, there are some problems of network and we believe other things will improve with time,” Kablay said in an interview on Wednesday. He said Parliament is the one which is making laws and therefore MPs are leaders and they must lead by example at all times.

The BDP chief whip also said if Parliament fails to follow health protocols and refuses to change the way they do things, then no one will adhere to changes. “I plead with our fellow members to accept this change and encourage people to adapt to technology because things have changed. We can no longer do things the old way.

Honestly, I enjoy the old set up but because of Coronavirus, I am forced to quickly get used to technology and find ways to like it. Nna mma ga ke ise ke bate go swa gotlhelele.” In addition, he said even some of Parliament Committees could meet through the use of technology to avoid backlogs. Francistown South Wynter Mmolotsi said under the circumstances of coronavirus, virtual Parliament is unavoidable because physical interaction is very risky.

“As long as internet connectivity is strong, then virtual is fine because it allows us to do almost everything that we could do under the physical parliament,” he said. Mahalapye East legislator, Yandani Boko said it is a good idea looking at the circumstance we are living in because we should try by all means not to be affected by COVID-19. “Some MPs are expressing difficulties with this set up

because they are not yet used to it and most of the times they do not put their volume on mute that is why there are disruptions.

Technology is not easy for people, but we will get used to it with time. I wish the same set up could be introduced to other forums like Ntlo Ya Dikgosi, amongst other to reduce gatherings and to make sure that there is no risk for the spread of the virus. The country could go far if we could keep on trying to use technology because even time would be saved. Technology is the only remedy in times like this. Of course, teething problems are going to be there when a new thing is introduced to people,” Boko said. He also called upon the government to ensure that tertiary institutions introduced online teaching for the spread of the virus to be reduced with all costs. The Mahalapye legislator said if schools could teach online, then there will be no infection of the virus at all. The MP for Selebi-Phikwe West, Dithapelo Keorapetse said he does not support virtual Parliament because it needs a strong and reliable internet. “

On the day of the budget speech, I hardly heard what the Minister was saying. I only managed to connect while he had started talking and I was not the only one. There were things that needed to be highlighted before he could read the budget or things to be objected, but failure to connect has denied me that opportunity. Again, the process is going to diminish inter parliamentary democracy,” Keorapetse said in an interview on Wednesday.

He said he understands that the whole purpose is to reduce the spread of the virus since some MPs had tested positive but they are forgetting that students are left to crowd at schools and people also in public transport.

He said some members could still attend at the chamber about 20 people while others could attend while sitting at the Parliamentary gallery and some may go for virtual set up. Keorapetse said as much as MPs are scared that the spread of the virus could be there amongst them, then they have a role to protect students who cannot speak for themselves. However, political analyst Keaoleboga Dipogiso said it is a good development, obviously cutting down costs of travel and the like.