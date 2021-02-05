Special Constables

Some Special Constables have accused the Botswana Police Service (BPS) of failing to pay them gratuities after completion of their contracts.

The Special Constables say they were due to receive their gratuities after completing two-year terms, but ‘their bosses’ have been quiet about the matter.

Sharing their ordeals with Mmegi, some of the special constables said almost two years have passed since they reached their two-year service with the law enforcement agency, but they have not been paid their dues contrary to their contractual agreement.. They further complained that despite raising the issue several times, no one has given them time to listen to their case.

The affected special constables also said they have been sent from pillar to post every time they inquire about their gratuities.

“It is not clear to what exactly is happening. Some of our supervisors don’t want to get involved, but have sent us to other offices to get clarity.

Mine was due in 2019, but I was told it would be paid in 2020. Nothing happened until at the end of the year when we were told there was no money. There are rumours that they used our money to donate to the COVID-19 fund.

We approached Headquarters sometime in December, where we were told that to wait because our funds are still being processed.

Banners

But now they have come back to say there is no money to pay gratuities,” said one of the affected Special Constables. “We don’t know where to go. It’s like we are being played. Meanwhile, the Service continues to employ more people while it cannot afford to pay its debt.

These people are playing games with us,” added another. The affected special constables also said it is like BPS only reacts after the news reaches the public. She said whilst their conditions of service borders on exploitation, it is hard to take it when they are not paid their gratuities on time. Meanwhile, both the Ministry of Defence, Justice and Security and BPS say the matter is internal therefore “cannot be discussed in the media”. “We don’t discuss administrative issues with media. There are processes and procedures we follow to address employer-employee issues,” said Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Dipheko Motube.

The ministry’s Acting Permanent Secretary Dimpho Mogami said in an emailed response that the “questions referred above relate to employee-employer relations and are currently under active consideration by the Office of the Commissioner of Police and for this reason we are constrained to comment further”.