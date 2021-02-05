Floods PICS: FILE

FRANCISTOWN: Roads in and Letlhakane are currently flooded as a result of heavy rains in the village over the past days.

The Botswana Meteorological Service warned the public of possible heavy downpours in some parts of the country due to the tropical depression which was expected to cause widespread rains with occasional heavy rainfall, strong winds and lightning in some parts of the country.

Boteti Sub-district deputy commissioner, Ewetse Selelo told Mmegi that Letlhakane and surrounding areas experienced heavy rainfall that resulted in flooding. He further said that due to flooding, they took a deliberate decision to close numerous roads across Letlhakane.

He also said that four roads in Phase 1 location connecting to the main road and main gravel roads used by the public were affected. Selelo further urged motorists and villagers to use alternative roads and avoid walking or driving through the flooded areas until the situation is under control.

He added that the disaster team led by himself is on the ground , assisting homes which were affected by flooding with tents for accommodation and food including toiletry. According to the deputy district commissioner , some of the schools in the area have also been affected by the floods but they managed to get assistance from mining companies there in order to drain out the water using their heavy machines.

He added: “Orapa Letlhakane Damshaa Mines(OLDM) Debswana and Lucara mining companies are assisting

Supang and Mmatshumo primary schools respectively with pumping out the water. Currently we have created temporary gates for the schools as their main gates are flooded.”

Selelo further stated that OLDM Debswana company have also started setting up big pipes that will be used to pump water in the flooded areas including roads to OLDM Debswana water line. He further said that temporary trenches have been completed to allow the easy water and now the level of water is decreasing. He advised parents to take care of their children as the rainy weather persists. Selelo also urged parents to ensure the safety of their children when going and returning from school and when safety is in doubt parents should keep their children at home. He was also concerned about children who swim in the flooded areas, indicating that such practice put their lives in danger.

Therefore, Selelo also encouraged parents to keep a close eye on their children as floods are a threat to health and safety. He said: “Parents shouldn’t let children play in flood water or areas affected by flood water because there might be hidden hazards such as missing manholes covers.” When addressing the cause of flooding in the area, Selelo suspected boreholes, either man-made or natural.