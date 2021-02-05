Bright future: Simon believes solar is the solution to the country's electricity challenges

Africa’s development blueprint recognises that to achieve the desired social and economic prosperity, countries must boost access to cheaper and reliable energy.

It has also been said that solar provides an opportunity for large-scale expansion of renewable electricity generation.

Botswana, like many African countries, faces an overwhelming electricity power supply challenge. This is despite the excellent conditions for solar energy in the country, where sunshine is not only abundant but also much more reliable than elsewhere.

This is said to be a big hindrance to the development of its citizens. It is for this reason that local private venture, Simsa Solar, has found an opportunity by bringing in products that offer direct long-lasting solutions to the country’s power problems using solar.

Set up in 2019, Simsa Solar offers the most cost-effective option of solar electricity products well-suited to small, remote communities to help the country bring electricity connectivity cheaply while creating opportunities for its people.

Places that are off the power grid are generally disadvantaged but Simsa Solar is looking to bridge that gap through its variety of products. According to the company’s managing director, Mathew Simon solar is the undeniable solution to the country’s electricity problems.

In Simon’s view, solar energy is the most affordable, abundant and cleanest energy source available to Botswana. And to keep pace with competitors, Simsa Solar has extended its expertise at an affordable and durable solution to Botswana. Above all this, the company offers affordable and durable products in-store.

“I believe that our country can manage with solar power as the source of electricity for factories and industries. If Europe, which has less light than us, are going for solar power as the solution, then imagine the opportunities for this country.

The availability of such a source of power is plenty in Botswana,” he said. Some of the products that Simsa Solar offers include Shakti Solar Pumps: Submersible pumps, Mono-block pumps, Helical Pumps and Pressure Booster pumps, solar controller & Drives, Drip and uPVC Pipes, Solar Lights, Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery and Solar Panels.

Explaining the products they offer, one of the company’s directors Delson Simon said the advantage that they have

over their competitors is that most of their products are efficient even in the worst of the weathers. “We are a leading manufacturer of energy efficient solar pumping solutions, submersible pumps and motors.

The company offers over 12,000 products for various application such as agriculture, water processing, industrial, hospitality, household and horticulture,” he said. For example, he stated that their Lithium Phosphate Battery has powerful durability and slow power consumption. He further explained that their solar lights even when they are not fully charged, give out high-intensity light as opposed to what is commonly used in the local market. Simon also said that although they are new in the market, some of their products are in high demand. The company intends to solidify its place in the market by increasing its footprint and opening outlets in Maun, Palapye and Francistown. In addition to the 15 people the company has employed at its head office at Commerce Park in Gaborone, the company has also engaged distribution agents in Kasane, Gantsi and Lobatse who have been trained on the products. Addressing Parliament on the issue of energy in Botswana, in his budget speech earlier this week, the minister of Finance and Economic Development Thapelo Matsheka said the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for electricity sector development has been developed and launched in December 2020.

The minister said the IRP provides a roadmap for achieving a reliable, safe and affordable electricity supply, with a target of achieving a 15% contribution of renewable energy by 2030, from the current two percent. Matsheka said implementation of the roadmap will ensure energy security of supply to support economic growth and will see Botswana transform from a net importer of electricity to being a net exporter.

The minister further said to meet the national electricity demand at least cost and in an environmentally responsible manner, government through the newly approved IRP will implement green technology projects in Selebi-Phikwe, Jwaneng, Kasane, Tutume, Gantsi, Tsabong, Maun and Kasane.