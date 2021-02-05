Art teacher turns to watercolour

After finding a gap in the watercolor media a watercolorist and Art teacher at Dikgatlho Junior Secondary School , Segolame Kabo is now dedicated more than ever to her passion.

A watercolorist is a fine artiste who uses watercolor based paint to make paintings. Kabo had to divert from the norm of crowding for oil paints, acrylic or gouache after discovering that she was excellent in watercolor media. She now easily flows on any theme when using watercolors. She explained to Arts & Culture in an interview that she paints on paper specially made for watercoloring and the thickness usually ranges from 190 to 300 GSM.

The talented artist holds a diploma in Art Education from Molepolole College of Education and B-Tech in Fine Art. She studied her arts at Vaal Technology, South Africa in 2017.

“Currently I am working in a series focusing on Gender Based Violence after seeing the vulnerability of women in Botswana as they get killed by their supposed lovers. I am also occasionally commissioned by people around the world starting from here in Botswana, South Africa and Europe.

However due to the economy shaking with this coronavirus pandemic, couriering Art works has been a challenge and I am still devising faster means of delivering to the outside world and in Botswana I have been constantly using bus or courier to limit contacting with many people,” she revealed. Kabo was quick to disclose that Batswana have shown interest in her art but due to COVID-19 impact not all are able to pay after making orders. She said unlike performing artistes are visual artistes are not given something to carry them through these trying times.

Kabo pointed out that due to global financial crisis she resorted to making specials and reducing some prices to cater for Batswana who are interested in art collection. She explained that most people see her works through social media.

As

Banners

a woman, she said being a watercolorist works well for her because it was rare seeing women embarking into watercolors. She added that most of local artists are either oil painters or acrylic and so far she was one of the few locally. This has now led to many people who understand art showing interest and commissioning her to mentor other artists. She added that she also offers private tutorials.

Kabo uses her creativity to take on emerging issues like gender. “I don’t only paint women but I get commissioned by men as well. I have a painting that I did recently which is my favorite so far. It is a painting of a young Motswana man living in Europe who is in touch with Botswana issues and has been showing interest in assisting on GBV related issues. So I did a portrait for him. Usage of an impressionism style thrills me as the warm exuberant colors shows the energy around him when he solves issues. His name is Raymond Setlhomo. I recently did a painting of Danny Moatlhodi as well. I love the blues on my paintings as it reflects air and coolness which also symbolises respect around him. He is an Artist, a sculptor and lecturer,” Kabo further explained.

Kabo exhibited her art at Bodutu Art Gallery at Vaal University in 2016 and 2017 and Maun Museum during Maun International Arts Festival in 2019. This year she will also be showcasing her work at Francistown Arts Meeting which is scheduled to take place on February 17 to 20, 2021. Her paintings can be seen and bought on her Facebook @ Segolane Kabo page or Twitter or Instagram or email kabogauta@gmail.com