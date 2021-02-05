New Khoisan hymn hits right in the feels

Musical duo, Khoisan of Sananapo fame have released the first single and title track of their upcoming album called Mpuledise.

The group signed under Roc Lefatshe Records had dominated local airplays with its debut singles Marebele and Sananapo in the past and now upping its game with Mpuledise because it will leave you in your feels.

As families in Botswana continue to mourn their members who lost their lives due to COVID-19 complications Khoisan also shared a lyric video of a heart-breaking performance dedicated to the difficult times. Mpuledise is a hymn that can be sang at funerals and speaks about taking a loved one half way and lighting up his or her way so they may enter heaven. The vocalist talks about how she wants to be taken to the place of peace and quietness where their body will rest in peace. She adds their mates should always remember her because she is leading the way only to prepare the resting place for a reunion to come. “Motlha re kopana retla thaba re nyakale, ke moeti ke le tseleng,”says the lyrics. One thing about artistes from Roc Lefatshe Records is their ability to use Setswana

language to command attention. The duo of Oratile Kofa and Thabang Rasefako poured their heart out in this performance and its one of those songs that will have you wiping tears as they sing especially if you have lost a loved one recently. In addition to the Goosebumps, their heavenly voices will give you, this delivery will pull at your heartstrings because of the fresh pain of deaths brought by the pandemic. Although it reminds people of their dearly departed the song also brings peace and comfort perhaps reassurance that the deceased are at peace wherever they are.

Speaking to Arts & Culture this week, Roc Lefatshe Records executive producer, Suffocate said Mpuledise is a healing song and part of Khoisan’s upcoming album. “So many people have gone through so much in their lives and some people haven’t healed from their losses and everything else so we thought we should drop this song because it is very relevant to the current times. With the song we are hoping that people will heal,” he highlighted.