DJ Dagizus replaces his Ngwetsi single

A Motswana producer based in Dallas, Texas, USA Godwill Daniel aka Dj Dagizus recently released a new single featuring a South African upcoming musician called Nomzi in a new song dubbed uMuntwami.

This comes after he announced the cancellation of his mostly anticipated single that was supposed to be released on Christmas day last year titled Ngwetsi with a local jazz sensation Una Sell.

“With this upcoming single uMuntwami I featured the talented female singer, vocalist by the name of Nomzi who hails from Mpumalanga, South Africa. Nomzi is based in Johannesburg and has been making waves with her latest single called Umakoti. On uMuntwami Nomzi decided to bring in her DJ friend called DJ Active on the last verse. She wanted someone to respond to her lyrics in the song hence that encounter. This single was supposed to be released right after “Ngwetsi” in March but since Ngwetsi project failed and got delayed, I saw it fit make a replacement for it,” DJ Dagizus said.

uMuntwami

Banners

is an Afrobeat type influenced by African heritage, especially Nigeria. As for the lyrics, they are in Zulu which is one of the main languages spoken in South Africa. It is a love song, and the title Umutwami which means my person in English. The song refers to ‘my lover’ or ‘my man.’ The song is about a lady who finally finds love, the love of her life and cannot believe that is happening. She is excited to an extent that she wonders if real love exists. “Have you ever been in love? Do you believe real love exists? Otherwise, this is a song for any season and occasion. It can be a wedding song as well. Besides love, the beat is vibey and anyone can relate to,” he proudly explained.