A Motswana producer based in Dallas, Texas, USA Godwill Daniel aka Dj Dagizus recently released a new single featuring a South African upcoming musician called Nomzi in a new song dubbed uMuntwami.
This comes after he announced the cancellation of his mostly anticipated single that was supposed to be released on Christmas day last year titled Ngwetsi with a local jazz sensation Una Sell.
“With this upcoming single uMuntwami I featured the talented female singer, vocalist by the name of Nomzi who hails from Mpumalanga, South Africa. Nomzi is based in Johannesburg and has been making waves with her latest single called Umakoti. On uMuntwami Nomzi decided to bring in her DJ friend called DJ Active on the last verse. She wanted someone to respond to her lyrics in the song hence that encounter. This single was supposed to be released right after “Ngwetsi” in March but since Ngwetsi project failed and got delayed, I saw it fit make a replacement for it,” DJ Dagizus said.
uMuntwami