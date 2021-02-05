Mc-Intosh

Batswana girls from the Little Miss Princess pageant have made it to International Young Model search in Thailand.

The five beauty queens namely Vanane Arone, Janet Mc-Intosh and Anke Nkwe, Janice Petso and Loapi Lekwape were chosen along other little beauty queens across the globe. According to Little Miss Princess of the World-Botswana director, Tebbie Lebanna the girls’ profiles were submitted at the Thailand Pageantry Association and where they were selected among the top girls in the 2021 International Young Model Search.

"Their profiles were submitted to the international pageantry organisation, which included their achievements and photos. They were then chosen to be among the best girls in the Young Model search from all across the world. I feel that Children's pageantry is doing very well both nationally and internationally. We have the most hardworking and focused young girls in Botswana who are very determined to win in every areas of their lives and outshine their competitors.

Every time these girls win or are selected for international competitions I feel like I am winning because we started very well at a very high standard, and I have so far managed to maintain the standard. It shows us that we are really moving because recognition proves hard work," she

Banners

stated. Furthermore, Lebanna advised both girls who are interested in beauty pageants and their parents or guardians to be more interested in beauty pageants because such activities mould children's self-esteem and confidence. She added that beauty pageants were also a vehicle for children's development. Lebanna explained that they build characters and promote love and friendships among children, including children of different nationalities. She also pointed out that pageantry also builds international relations with other children from all across the world.

For her part, one of the girls, Arone said the fact that she was nominated for an international opportunity at such a young age was such a dream comes true. She explained that she felt very blessed and was very happy. "I am a Motswana girl from a village called Sekondomboro in the Okavango.

I love Modelling, fashion and beauty pageants hence the reason I joined the industry. It is my passion. This opportunity means growth from all angles. I believe the opportunity will groom me in all the pageantry aspects, my interpersonal skills, my catwalk and all the requirements to prevail in the industry," she said.