Prestige Hotel has donated P100, 000 to the Covid-19 Relief Fund.

The owner of the Gaborone based hotel John Zhang is not stranger to humanitarian issues.

The Chinese businessman used to sponsor a Motswana woman from a single family to study

for a degree in China.

"Let's work with unity, together we can, don't break the chain. Wash your hands, keep social distancing and stay home," John Zhang said.