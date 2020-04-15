 
STAFF WRITER Wednesday, April 15, 2020
DStv, Virgin Active design lockdown workout packages
Exercise is one of the greatest antidotes for stress hence DStv and Virgin Active have partnered to bring viewers workouts designed by the very best instructors and fitness experts from around the world.

Though people are not be able to get to the gym to train the gym is coming right to them through DStv, thereby giving one easy-to-follow workouts ranging from high intensity, that will make one sweat, to more mindful, restorative practise to feed one’s soul. 

Starting on Thursday April 16, 2020, the workouts will be broadcast daily on SuperSport Blitz, at 8am and 5pm. First up, participants will meet Ceri Hannan and

Bongo Ntlokwana, two Virgin Active coaches who will guide viewers through some great mobility flows.

That will be coupled with high intensity interval training (HIIT) routines to get stamina up and allow people to start benchmarking their progress.

Each workout is designed to cater to any level of fitness, with the progression or regression of each movement demonstrated so that participants can work out according to their ability and fitness level.

Lifestyle

