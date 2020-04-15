The MFT portal hosts DOLBY Webinars

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) in partnership with the Dolby Institute is said to be excited to launch yet another online learning channel, Dolby Audio Webinars.

A statement from MultiChoice says the series of webinars covers a range of topics such as Sound for video editors, Setting-Up a 5.1 Session & Mix environment, Dolby Atmos Content Creation and other sound engineering topics. The first of 8 webinars goes live every Thursday, starting on the April, 16, 2020 from 13:00 to 14:00 CAT.

The statement also says the session focuses on Script Analysis & Planning for 5.1 Productions and is one of four webinars geared towards all content creators whilst the other four webinars are more technical and tailormade for mix engineers, video editors

and system integrators.

In filmmaking, sound is often overlooked yet it is an important component of filmmaking. The Dolby Institute develops educational programming to help creatives advance in the art of storytelling, whether they’re making a film, mixing the sound for a sporting event, or designing the next-generation music experiences.

As the leading video entertainment provider on the continent, MultiChoice recognizes the importance of understanding sound in order to tell authentic African stories. This partnership with Dolby will benefit storytellers across the continent and support the growth of the homegrown entertainment industry, says the statement.