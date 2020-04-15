Kabo Njara PIC. GREEN LOVERS

Police in Serowe have said preliminary investigations reveal that 15-year-old Green Lovers player, Kabo Njara, was accidentally shot dead during a hunt gone wrong on Sunday.

The incident happened at Sekgathole cattle post between Paje and Serowe on Sunday afternoon. The player was mistakenly shot dead by his 16-year old cousin.

Serowe Police Station commander, superintendent Poloko Oteng said the two cousins and a 33-year-old herd boy, who works for the family, gained access to the gun without the consent of a family elder, who is the owner of the gun. The three went on a hunting expedition.

“From what we have gathered is that the 16-year-old shooter said that he mistakenly shot the victim while attempting to shoot a hare. It appears that the boys were on a hunting spree with the 33-year-old herd boy,” Oteng

said.

He said the 16-year-old cousin appeared in court this morning to face a murder charge. The charge will most likely be changed to manslaughter.

He has since been granted bail. At the time of his death, Njara was part of the Green Lovers’ much lauded development team.

Njara’s death comes just two months after the club lost its owner and coach, Onthusitse 'Chips' Kootswele. Kootswele collapsed and died from a suspected heart attack.

It is the third time in less than five years that tragedy has struck the Serowe side. Lovers were involved in a horrific car accident in 2015, which led to the death of midfield anchorman, Kesego Lehoko.