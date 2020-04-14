Man stabs mother, commits suicide at Sekgoma Hospital

Police in Serowe are investigating a case in which a 41-year-old mentally unsound man allegedly committed suicide at Sekgoma Memorial Hospital after reportedly stabbing his mother with a sharp object.

Serowe police station commander Poloko Oteng confirmed the incident occurred over the weekend.

“On the 11th of December the man allegedly stabbed his 61-year-old mother with a sharp object. The mother was subsequently hospitalised at Sekgoma,” Oteng said.

Added the station commander: “After stabbing his mother, the 41-year-old then tried to commit suicide by overdosing on pills meant for his mental condition. He was ultimately referred to the hospital. It was at Sekgoma where he committed suicide”.

Oteng highlighted that the man committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of the hospital.

Meanwhile, Oteng has said that they

have arrested a 35-year-old Zimbabwean man in connection with various break-in cases in the village.

“We had initially arrested him for theft but upon investigation we learnt that he might be the person responsible for close to five break-ins that have happened in the village in recent days,” he said.

Oteng added that they have recovered some of the things that were stolen during the five break-ins from the Zimbabwean suspect.

Oteng said that the Zimbabwean might have committed the break-in offences with two others suspected to be Batswana, who are still on the run.