Deputy Commissioner for Botswana Police Service Dinah Marathe. PIC. PHATSIMO KAPENG.

With 22 and 23 cases of rape and defilement respectively reported during the lockdown, police investigations indicate that close relatives such as brothers, cousins, fathers and stepfathers are the perpetrators in the cases.

Addressing the media during a press conference earlier today, the Deputy Commissioner for Botswana Police Service (BPS), Dinah Marathe has expressed her disappointment at the continued killing and raping of women and children during the lockdown.

Marathe said from March 30 to April 5, 2020 police recorded 22 rape cases, 23 defilement cases, one case of threat-to-kill, two murder cases (between lovers) and one indecent assault case.

The deputy commissioner went on to state that out of the 22 rape cases, seven of involved children aged between two and 13 years of age, as alleged victims raped by their close family members. She said since people are in lockdown with their family members some are demonstrating behaviours that their close family members were not aware of.

Marathe said they suspect the numbers might be higher because a majority of people may not be able to report similar incidents due to restrictions of the lockdown. However, she

revealed the police have introduced a toll free number, 0800600144 that operates 24 hours so that people can report violence at any time.

She stated that BeMobile, Orange and Mascom users could access the toll free number at no charge anytime in the comfort of their homes. She said the number even records the call conservation making it more convenient for victims.

The police boss further stated that a trained operator and a social worker would always be on standby to receive the call, promising to respond in time.

“GBV remains a concern. At least 67% of women have been violated once in their lifetime either physically or sexually and 37% of them managed to report to the police. Violence does not have class, it happens to everyone despite their status. We plead with people to always report to the police, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO), Dikgosi, social workers to mention but a few,” Marathe said.