WUC sets Mmathethe/Molapowabojang bowser schedule to fend COVID-19 off

In an effort to address water shortage during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Water Utilities Cooperation (WUC) has come up with a bowser schedule for the Mmathethe/Molapowabojang constituency.

Some of the villages that have serious water shortages in that area include Digawana, Molapowabojang, Lorwana, Mogojogojo, Montsentshe and Magoriapitse.

COVID-19 requires one to wash hands regularly or use sanitisers in order to minimise the chances of getting infected with coronavirus. The area MP, Edwin Dikoloti told MmegiOnline today that they agreed with WUC to have the bowser system delivering water two to three times a day in each village depending on the population.

"Water Utilities has been following its schedule as agreed and we have engaged village leadership to assist in monitoring of bowsers and social distancing at Jojo tanks when people fetch water. It is true there is water shortage in those areas and the reason why there

is bowsing schedule is to try to reduce water shortage. This disease needs one to wash their hands regularly therefore we cannot fight COVID-19 if we do not have enough water," Dikoloti said.

He said there is cooperation between village leadership and residents in all these areas in ensuring that everyone has enough water. On the issue of food hampers, he said the assessment is ongoing and it is only that the constituency is huge.

Dikoloti who is also Minister of Agriculture said they could have done better with more social workers to speed up the process. In addition, Dikoloti said his constituents have reduced movement since the lockdown and has also encouraged residents to keep staying home.