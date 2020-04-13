Man kraals cousin's missing goats, commits suicide

Selebi-Phikwe police are investigating an incident in which a 32-year-old man of Kelele ward in Mmadinare village allegedly committed suicide after his cousin's four missing goats were found in his kraal.

Selebi-Phikwe Police Station commander superintendent Meshack Pulenyane told MmegiOnline the incident occurred at a cattle post in the outskirts of Mmadinare village recently.

"The goats belong to the deceased's cousin. It is alleged that prior to the deceased's awful acts his cousin had asked him if he had seen his goats and he denied (seeing them)," he said.

Pulenyane said while searching for his missing goats the cousin found them inside the deceased's kraal

and summoned him (the deceased) to the kraal to answer for the goats.

He said while still waiting for the deceased at the kraal he (the deceased) allegedly took a wire and ran off to a nearby bush saying he is going to kill himself.

“They said they took his threat to commit suicide lightly only to find him hanging from a tree," Pulenyane said.

Investigations on the matter are still ongoing.