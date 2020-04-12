Princess Marina Hospital

Nurses and patients at Princess Marina Hospital (PMH) are relieved after Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Lemogang Kwape announced that positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Botswana still stand at 13.

Some nurses got into a panic mode after their colleague, who is a partner to a Block 8 Clinic nurse reported COVID- 19 positive last week.

Addressing the media today Minister Kwape said thus far 3464 specimens were collected, and 3115 were tested. From the tested, 3102 were Negative and positive cases still remain at 13 with one death. Amongst the results were that of the nurse who has been quarantined since last week.

The female PMH nurse was taken in for quarantine after her partner, who is also a nurse at Block 8 clinic, tested positive for the COVID-19)

Her partner was amongst the seven cases that were reported last week taking the

Banners

Botswana tally to 13. The male nurse’s positive results from the routine COVID-19 testing led to President Mokgweetsi Masisi, his Cabinet, Members of Parliament, Health Ministry officials and members of the media being sent on self-quarantine, as he was deployed to do screening at the Special Meeting of Parliament.

Some nurses at Marina had expressed shock that the workers and patients who were in the ward were not tested or quarantined and continued to work.

Health Services Director D Malaki Tshipayagae, had said there was no reason for the nurses to panic and no reason to close the ward.

“Nurses know procedures to follow to avoid transmission of the virus,” he said.