Gaborone United coach, Pontsho Moloi

FRANCISTOWN: Football coaches are utilising technology during the suspension of activities due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Coaches are using technology to monitor players’ adherence to special programmes. This is to ensure players remain in top physical condition amid the lockdown.

“I have just given the boys a special programme to follow during the lockdown. They then take the videos of what they are doing and send them to me. They do not send the videos every day, but they do that at least twice a week,” Gaborone United coach, Pontsho Moloi said.

“It is important for the players to keep their fitness levels high while staying indoors amid the lockdown so that when the season resumes they are ready to go the field,” Moloi added.

Moloi said that he assesses the videos and recommends areas of improvement to players.

Orapa United coach, Mogomotsi Mpote also has a specified programme, and players send clips of their workouts.

“In some instances, I visit players individually

Banners

to closely monitor what they are doing and discuss general aspects of the prorgamme with them. Since the season was halted, players have been doing workouts twice or three times a week. The programmes are designed in such a way that players do not overload themselves,” Mpote said.

Jwaneng Galaxy assistant coach, Oris Radipotsane also said that the club uses video to assess players during the lockdown.

“We also meet players in smaller groups to discuss the training programme and other things. Players have been following the programme and sending videos of what they are doing, to the technical team. They know that if they don’t follow, it attracts sanctions such as fines. The players are still in prime physical condition and I have got no doubt that they will be ready for action when the coronavirus is contained,” he said.