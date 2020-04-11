TAFIC players PIC. KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOW: TAFIC chairperson Carlos Sebina has expressed concern that the club might find it difficult to pay players in April due to the coronavirus-influenced lockdown.

TAFIC has been struggling to pay salaries, even before the effects the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Without gate takings and little business activity in the second city, Sebina said that the club’s financial situation would be worst in April.

In the past, there have been instances where the club’s players have been given allowances instead of salaries.

“We depend on the support of companies to pay our salaries. Because they have also closed there is nowhere we will get money to pay the players. April will be very difficult for us. We have been trying to engage some companies that have been assisting us and they have highlighted that their challenge is

Banners

that they are also not making money as a result of the lockdown,” he said.

He said the Botswana Premier League recently invited the club to submit its wage bill. The information is expected to be used to claim financial relief from the government.

“We hope that a request by the Premier League will be approved by the government,” Sebina said.

Sebina added in the absence of salaries, players would depend on groceries from supporters.

“The supporters have been buying players groceries averaging P350 per month through our Adopt-A-Player initiative. The initiative has turned out to be a tremendous success. For now the players are assured groceries through our Adopt-A-Player initiative,” he said.