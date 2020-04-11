The Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) in conjunction with the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) employed Drone Sprayers to be used to disinfect the air in open public spaces as a way of fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

At this time of lockdown, critical open spaces in Botswana are where there will be unavoidable human activity such as hospitals, grocery stores, petrol stations and quarantine facilities.

The drone sprayer will help clean the air of the unseen coronavirus in these areas, a release from BIUST today read.

Air disinfection by drone is intended to work in collaboration with manual disinfection by humans that target ground surfaces.

The drone will target the deadly coronavirus that is hard to kill from the ground, according to the BIUST release.

The drone carries 1.5 litres of 0.5% sodium hypochlorite that can disinfect an air volume of around 3,000 cubic meters, that is, a land area of 600

metres squared at the height of five metres, or a land area of 300 square metres at a height of 10 metres.

The total time needed to uniformly disinfect the air volume of 3,000 cubic metres is around 30 minutes, says the BIUST statement. Disinfection process is performed by mixing tiny droplets of the disinfectant released from the drone sprayer with aerosol in the air that may contain the virus.

Continuous disinfectant spray limit airborne pathogens. The drone carries a maximum load of 1.5kg with 750ml of disinfectant at each side. Disinfectant solution is formulated by Environmental Remediation and Management Laboratory (ERM Lab) of the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences.