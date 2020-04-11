Shebeens mushroom in Molepolole

Government's directive to close bars and ban alcohol sale during the ongoing 28-day lockdown has not borne fruit, as prohibited sale of alcohol continues with the mushrooming of drinking holes in Molepolole under restrictive extreme social distancing regulations.

Some people have taken to selling traditional beer defying the lockdown regulations meant to curb the spread of the novel corona virus (COVID-19) after confirmed cases rose to 13 after yesterday’s announcement. Only one death has been recorded, with only eight days into the lockdown. Police in Molepolole are working round the clock to put a stop to the illegal sale of traditional beer in some homesteads.

Molepolole Police Station Commander, Superintendent Motlhaba Ramaabya told MmegiOnline that the mushrooming of shebeens that sell traditional beer in his policing area are keeping the police on their toes.

"Ever since the lockdown crime activity has completely gone down.

The problem that we are currently faced with is the mushrooming of shebeens. Even though I do not have statistics with me now we have recorded a number of cases in which people were caught selling traditional beer. We managed to arrest and charge them following a tip-off from members of the community," he said.

Ramaabya applauded members of the community for their continued support in the fight against crime. He said ever since the lockdown crime activity dropped by almost 50% as the only offences they have been recording are of common nuisance caused by the people imbibing at the illegal shebeens.