Ignatius Moswaane

The Francistown West constituency has opened a bank account to assist constituents that will be hard hit by coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

According to a letter written by area MP Ignatius Moswaane on April 6, 2020 that states, "This communique serves as a request for donation for the vulnerable members of our society who are hard hit by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Please be advised that there are households who are sleeping without anything to eat hence my request for donations mainly food items, masks and sanitisers. This is a matter of urgency as there are numerous cases reported to my office ever since the State of Emergency was initiated".

The letter further reads, if these people are not assisted quickly they may be forced to defy the lockdown and may collapse the economy of the country.

It also directs payments may be made to the general wholesaler

of the donors of choice and inform them to collect or pay First Capital Bank branch in Francistown, to an account known to this publication.

For his part, Moswaane told MmegiOnline that the community leaders in his area approached him to give insight into a better way they could assist their own residents.

"It is true my office had registered more than 30 cases of people who have been hard hit by this lockdown. They cannot work anywhere and I had already spent my money amounting to P15,000. I agreed with what my community leaders suggested. We want to help the people, nothing else. That is why the money is deposited into the Community Development Centre account not mine, " Moswaane said.