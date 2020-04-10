Kalafhi Medical Centre turns to technology

In an effort to curb the movement of people and flatten the coronavirus infection risk and rate, one of Gaborone’s leading medical centres, Kalafhi has turned to the use of telemedicine to help patients with mild illnesses.

Telemedicine and medicine delivery is a norm in developed countries and is used in cases where people are sick but not critical. Kalafhi Medical Centre’s Managing Director Dr Matlhogonolo Mongwa explained that currently a lot of sick but not critical patients feel disenfranchised by the stringent permits that they have to queue up in long and cumbersome lines for, and might expose them to the risk of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mongwa took advantage of the situation and introduced telemedicine for his patients. “We have resorted to technology to help those people who are not emergency as well as to make house visits,” Mongwa said. The house visits to clients include doctor consultation and treatment, medication delivery, 24-hour helpline and private nurse services.

She also explained that COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that can survive on

surfaces for days, and even up to weeks on refrigerated items. She also warned that the only chance Botswana can defeat COVID-19 now is through extreme social distancing. Mongwa said were it (transmission of the virus) to reach the regions of thousands not only would “our health system collapse but so would our economy”.

She therefore urged government to take stringent measures to ensure compliance from citizens. The young doctor also urged people to take personal responsibility for their health and not just put that burden on government. “And the introduction of consulting a doctor over the phone and having their medicine delivered to them is the answer,” she said.

Kalafhi has three clinics in Gaborone and one in Tlokweng. One of their facilities is an executive clinic at the Village in Gaborone.