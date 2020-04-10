New penalty call to take effect next season PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Penalties will no longer be retaken if a player misses the target without any touching from the goalkeeper, according to the new laws of the game.

This is even if the goalkeeper commits an offence when the kicker takes a shot. The law is part of the new amendments recently undertaken at the International Football Association board (IFAB) annual general meeting (AGM) held in Belfast, Northern Ireland and will be used for the 2020-2021 football season.

Under current laws, if the goalkeeper commits an offence when a player takes a penalty and he misses, the referee calls for a retake. The goalkeeper would also receive a caution for the offence. However, the new law only allows for a retake if the goalkeeper’s offence clearly affected the kicker. The new laws also says the goalkeeper will first be given a warning as opposed to the yellow card as in the current laws of the game. The goalkeeper will only receive a yellow card for any further offences.

The laws have also changed such that next season, should the goalkeeper and the kicker of the penalty both commit an offence at the same time, the kick is recorded as missed and the kicker will be cautioned. Under current laws, if the penalty is taken and missed, the

referee orders a retake and both the goalkeeper and the kicker are cautioned.

According to the document sent to the football federations across the world, the reasons advanced for the change of laws in the penalty kicks are that most of the goalkeeper encroachment result from not anticipating when the ball will be kicked hence they will now first be warned before they receive a yellow card.

The reason advanced is that when the goalkeeper and the kicker offend at the same time, it is the illegal feinting by the kicker that causes the goalkeeper’s encroachment hence the kicker will be penalised alone.

The new laws also says an accidental handball by an attacking player should only be penalised if it immediately results in a goal or an obvious opportunity for the player or the team to score a goal. They also explain that for purposes of determining a handball, the arm stops at the bottom of the armpit.

According to the circular, all changes are compulsory for competitions and matches from June 1, 2020 although competitions, which start before the date may implement the new laws early.