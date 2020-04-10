Notwane relies on Good Samaritans, GU mulls salary cuts PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

BTC Premiership side, Notwane is relying on Good Samaritans to pay players' salaries while Gaborone United (GU) is mulling over cutting player's salaries due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The majority of clubs are reliant on match day revenue and merchandise sells, but sport activities were suspended in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Notwane is relying on the club’s Good Samaritans to ensure players receive their dues. “The club cannot afford to pay salaries, so we are depending on handouts from supporters,” Notwane public relations officer, Mogomotsi ‘Ace’ Orapeleng said. Players reportedly receive groceries from supporters, as tough times have only gotten worse due to the pandemic. Clubs were already struggling to pay salaries before the league was suspended. GU public relations officer, Romeo Benjamin the club, like the rest of Premier League teams, had been negatively affected by the outbreak of the novel virus. However, he said a decision had not been made on both the playing and non-playing staff’s wages.

"It would not be surprising for clubs to start cutting wages. This has not affected football only, the economy has been affected as a whole so it is given that whatever necessary steps may be taken. As of now, I cannot confirm if GU

has cut the players' salaries. It was still under debate, if we should or not. But we should know that everyone has been affected by the pandemic," Benjamin said.

Orapa United's spokesperson, Kabo William said the team has not been entirely affected, as the majority of its revenue was not match day orientated as he said it is too early to start pressing panic buttons. "To be honest we do not depend on gate takings, we have a plan for two to three months. Even if we can go for a longer period without playing, we can still afford to pay players their salaries. We must be realistic, the situation is not out of control. Until we have a full month without kicking the ball, then we can start panicking," he said.

According to the Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) only eight teams can pay monthly salaries. Five of them are institutional teams. The FUB’s secretary general, Kgosana Masaseng told Mmegi Sport that players will not take a pay cut unless the lockdown goes beyond three months.