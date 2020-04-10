Increase in online chess uptake PIC. KEOAGILE BONANG

With coronavirus-induced lockdowns wreaking havoc world wide, chess players have found solace in online games.

A countrywide lockdown has meant chess tournaments are suspended, leaving players in the lurch.

However, chess players are reverting to online games to remain active.

FIDE International Organiser and Arbiter, Vincent Masole told Mmegi Sport that online chess games have always been there but they were not as popular as they are today. He said online games are meant to bridge the gap between a group of chess players all over the world who cannot meet because of distance, availability and other reasons like the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Remember back in the day they used to send chess moves across the globe by post office just to see a game of chess through. So technology has just made things easier for the game to be played online," he said.

Masole said online chess has never been popular like it is right now because of the lockdowns and quarantines that are in place

Banners

around the world. He said nobody wants to allow players to go for long without playing competitive chess because it would be a draw back.

"It is for this reason that we also had to bring the idea home and start playing online chess games and also do online chess training," he said.

Masole said the most advanced national federations are currently organising their championships using the online chess platforms.

Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) president, Mothokomedi Thabano said fortunately chess as a sport can be played at the comfort of homes with other players around the world.

"There are many platforms that players are currently using to play tournaments with players locally and internationally. Chess is an intellectual game so players use videos and software to study," he said.

Thabano said as an association, they are affected because they are not able to host tournaments, but players have been active.