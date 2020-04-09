President Masisi PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

New regulations published in the Government Gazette today and signed by President Mokgweetsi Masisi say, "where a business is unable to have employees work remotely from home or where a business is unable to pay salaries, it may cease operations but shall not retrench or dismiss an employee during the State of Public Emergency."

The president has also suspended the right to strike.

"Part VI of the Trade Disputes Act which provides for the right to strike and lockouts is hereby suspended during the state of public emergency."

Unionists estimate that more than 20,000 workers

have either been laid off or placed on unpaid leave since the announcement of a lockdown.

Some companies have since backtracked on their decisions after pressure from government, which is also providing billions of Pula in support.