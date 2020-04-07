Mogoditshane crime rate goes down PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Mogoditshane, a village that has been a hub for serious crimes is benefiting from the ongoing 28 days of lockdown due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Mogoditshane Police Station Commander superintendent Russ Letsebe disclosed a significant crime reduction in his policing area since lockdown. In an interview with Mmegi, Letsebe welcomed the dramatic reduction in serious and violent crimes during the lockdown to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I do not think there is any other area that has benefited from the lockdown like Mogoditshane. Since Friday we have not recorded a single serious or violent crime that has been keeping the police on their toes in my policing area. Offences that we have been recording are those of people who have been violating the lockdown and COVID-19 preventative measures,"

he said.

Letsebe said over the years Mogoditshane policing area has been prone to violent crimes like rape, murder, robbery and house breaking but since the lockdown the area has been quiet.

The police boss applauded the residents for their cooperation calling for residents to maintain the practice even beyond the lockdown as violent crimes remain a scourge in his policing area.

However, Letsebe said there are areas like Tsolamosese in which people are still seen roaming the streets defying lockdown regulations. The police boss anticipates improved adherence to the regulations stating that police will be all out to enforce the law.