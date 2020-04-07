Gilport Lions

Gilport Lions chairperson and owner, Kelesitse Gilika is fuming over reports that his club is in talks with Mochudi Centre Chiefs over the sale of their Botswana Premier League (BPL) status.

Reports have suggested that Gilika has been offered a sum amounting to P1.5 million by the Kgatleng giants bosses in a deal that will see Chiefs taking up Lions' status in the elite league with the latter dropping down to the lower division.

"It is utter disrespect for me and the club as a whole. Why would people suggest that Gilport is for sale? It is because it is the only Motswana-owned football company? I do not know why people say that I am selling; well I am not selling the club. I am running a project here and I would not be selling anytime soon to anyone who comes along," an aggravated Gilika told Monitor Sport. He further said the reports have destabilised his club and went on to threaten legal action.

"I think this thing will not

go away soon, so I will have to sue. That is the only way to stop people from spreading false information. This only brings instability within the club. I mean I have 40 employees, you would wonder what is going through their minds when they hear that the company they are working for is for sale. These reports only destabilise what we are trying to build here, and mind you there are lives involved in all of this," he said.

Gilport Lions are currently sitting at position 10 on the log with 21 points, just three away from the relegation zone. Magosi on the other hand have slim chances of automatic promotion as they sit fourth in the Debswana First Division South League with nine points behind leaders, Masitaoka with four games remaining in the season.