Mogwera to forge a way ahead

After the Registrar of Trade Unions and Employers’ Organisations announced the change of records of officers for Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU), former union president Masego Mogwera says she is yet to map a way forward on the matter.

The Registrar of Trade Unions and Employers’ Organisations, Beseniah Buraga announced this week the effected changes on their records of BOPEU leadership headed by president Olefile Monakwe.

Mogwera and Monakwe have been involved in a bitter tussle for the control of the union since a meeting on April 27, 2019 that purportedly decided to, among others, suspend the former from the union. Mogwera was expelled from BOPEU during the union’s special general congress, which took place from November 30 to December 1, 2019. At the time of her expulsion, she was still serving her suspension from the union.

On April 2, 2020, Buraga announced the change of records of BOPEU officers following a recent ruling by Gaborone High Court Judge Mokwadi Gabanagae.

Gabanagae dismissed Mogwera’s urgent application to overturn her expulsion from the union as well as an order interdicting the Registrar from effecting any changes on her records based on the decisions taken at the meeting of November 30, 2019 in relation to her.

The new officers of BOPEU

are president Olefile Monakwe, Donald Tshepo Mokgwe (1st Deputy President), Kaboyaone Sedimo (General Secretary), Ketlhapileng Karabo (Vice General Secretary), Panana Dipatane (Treasure General), Mbaki Kula, Boikhutso Lucas, Mandla Gunda, Bakane Lesotho and Keiponye Tlhage who have taken up the trustees’ spaces. All of them were endorsed during the union’s special general congress held on November 30, 2019.

In a brief interview with this publication, Mogwera said he is yet to meet with his team to discuss the Registrar’s decision.

“We learnt of the development on the 2nd, when we were preparing for the State of Emergency. We will look at the matter when we open after 28 days and map a way forward,” she said.

Mogwera and Monakwe have been in and out of court, with the latter being charged with contempt of court at some point. It remains to be seen whether Mogwera will let this one go without a fight after previously triumphing over Monakwe for the control of BOPEUs business arm Babereki Investments.