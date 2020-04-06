PALAPYE: Mahalapye police are bothered by ongoing cases of residents flouting coronavirus lockdown guidelines as set by government and have charged three people with illicit sale of alcohol.

The trio, all women of ages 56, 44 and 33, were selling traditional brew against the presidential order on COVID-19 of no sale of alcohol during the extreme social distancing period.

“The women are from Thomadithotse, Tshikinyega and Mowana wards respectively. They were charged with failure to obey the orders and all settled the fines. Mahalapye police station commander, Omphile Malemenyane confirmed the alcohol was confiscated.

The message has been clear to everyone, but people are not complying. We have also charged a number of other people who still loiter around the village for no reason,” the police superintendent said.

On the third day of the lockdown, a 31-year-old Tshikinyega man was nabbed for unlawful possession of a relatively large amount of a

Banners

substance suspected to be marijuana. The substance has been taken to the police laboratories for confirmation and weighing.

Still at Tshikinyega ward, the police patrols arrested two illegal immigrants that were wandering about during the day. The duo was taken to Mahalapye district hospital for medical examination for symptoms of COVID-19 and they were deported thereafter.

“We made the arrest on Saturday and had them deported at Ramokgwebana border post the next day,” Malemenyane confirmed.

He added: “It is a serious concern that people are still not heeding the call to avoid moving around unnecessarily for their health and safety amid this grave pandemic. We encourage the residents of Mahalapye and the nation to stay home and follow the health guidelines".